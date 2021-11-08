Advantage Solutions (ADV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $849.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.35 million. On average, analysts expect Advantage Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74.

ADV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 198,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 34,621 shares during the period.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

