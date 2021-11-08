AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.29% of AerCap worth $19,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.28. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $68.10.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

