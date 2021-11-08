Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Aeva Technologies to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect Aeva Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEVA opened at $8.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

