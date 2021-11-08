AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.72 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $1.72, Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 265.40% and a return on equity of 21.94%.

NYSE:MITT opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 197.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.96% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

