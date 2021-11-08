Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.38.

AGRX stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $54,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

