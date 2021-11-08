AgileThought (AGIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGIL opened at $8.53 on Monday. AgileThought has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of AgileThought in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.