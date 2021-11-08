Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.83.

NYSE:APD opened at $309.31 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.50 and its 200 day moving average is $285.06.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 757.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

