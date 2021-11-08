Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $312.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.83.

APD opened at $309.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 757.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

