Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

ABNB opened at $203.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $127.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,990,667.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock worth $215,737,004. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

