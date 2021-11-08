Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at DA Davidson

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $174.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $202.85 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.82.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 112.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $4,297,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock valued at $215,737,004. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

