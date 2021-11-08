Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Scott Tozier Sells 36,330 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:ALB traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.52. 1,135,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $113.07 and a 52-week high of $279.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 732,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 25.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.50.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

