Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $230.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,862 shares of company stock worth $13,324,524 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after buying an additional 634,708 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,678,000 after buying an additional 564,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,520. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $113.07 and a 12 month high of $279.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.31 and a 200 day moving average of $201.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

