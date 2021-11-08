Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $144.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALB. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.50.

NYSE:ALB opened at $272.51 on Friday. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $102.80 and a 12 month high of $276.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 1,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

