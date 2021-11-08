Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 39.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,837,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $162.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $440.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $304.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.58.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

