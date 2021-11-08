Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Alliance Data Systems worth $58,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,464,000 after buying an additional 99,697 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at $91.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADS. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.28.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.