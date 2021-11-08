Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after buying an additional 697,012 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 705,267 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $15,629,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 704,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDRX opened at $15.10 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

In other news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

