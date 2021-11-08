Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lifted by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $11.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,988.36. The stock had a trading volume of 30,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,699. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,006.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,829.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,613.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

