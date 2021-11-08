Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Uwe Schramm Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Uwe Schramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.82. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -998.75 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock worth $48,247,000 after buying an additional 276,600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $15,711,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 763,422 shares of the software’s stock worth $52,653,000 after buying an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,762 shares of the software’s stock worth $19,779,000 after buying an additional 156,921 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

