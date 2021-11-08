Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives $69.40 Average PT from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $6,611,766.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $2,411,260.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 487,205 shares of company stock valued at $36,100,040. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,735,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Altair Engineering by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Altair Engineering by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,784 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 101,177 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Altair Engineering by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,150 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALTR traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,009. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,022.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.82. Altair Engineering has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $82.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

