Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATUS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $18.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,024,000. 40 North Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,716,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after buying an additional 1,923,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 3,344.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,497,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after buying an additional 1,453,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

