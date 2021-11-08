Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) traded down 4% on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $35.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.34. 18,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,792,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.