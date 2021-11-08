Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,009 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,115,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 349,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,937 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $29,853,000. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $8,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of AVLR opened at $170.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.65. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.07.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,805 shares of company stock worth $13,098,145. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.