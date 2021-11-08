Amalgamated Bank Buys 12,782 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 271.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Balchem by 40.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Balchem by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 12,980.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $161.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $162.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on BCPC. Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

