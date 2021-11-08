Amalgamated Bank Has $2.60 Million Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 803.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,487 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $48.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.69. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

