Amalgamated Bank Purchases 16,890 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $109.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.25. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

