Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 180.8% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

AEIS opened at $95.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.