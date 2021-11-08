Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 472.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Amundi bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

GO opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.76. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,500. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.