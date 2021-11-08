AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $3.36 on Monday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 69,863,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,822,266. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,852 shares of company stock worth $7,885,605. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMC Entertainment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of AMC Entertainment worth $72,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

