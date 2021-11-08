Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.390-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameresco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.30.

AMRC traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,014,777.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,546,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,837 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

