American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 305808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

Specifically, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $30,277.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $175,234.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 46,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 32.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

