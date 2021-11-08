American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) versus Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Critical Review

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) and American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ceapro alerts:

Ceapro has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bio Medica has a beta of -2.12, meaning that its stock price is 312% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ceapro and American Bio Medica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A American Bio Medica 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceapro and American Bio Medica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceapro $11.29 million 3.41 $1.39 million $0.01 49.55 American Bio Medica $4.15 million 0.60 -$800,000.00 ($0.03) -1.73

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than American Bio Medica. American Bio Medica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceapro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.5% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of American Bio Medica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ceapro and American Bio Medica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceapro N/A 3.56% 3.01% American Bio Medica -45.37% N/A -68.89%

Summary

Ceapro beats American Bio Medica on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. The Cosmeceutical Industry segment develops and commercializes anti-aging products derived from natural active ingredients. The company was founded on May 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corp. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the manufacture and sale of immunoassay tests, primarily for the immediate detection of certain drugs in urine and oral fluids. The firm’s products include Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX, Rapid TOX Cup II, and OralStat. Its products are related to urinalysis, oral fluids, alcohol testing, hair testing, pregnancy testing, and lab partners. The company was founded by Stan Cipkowski and Edmund M. Jaskiewicz on April 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Kinderhook, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.