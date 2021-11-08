American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

American Electric Power has decreased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $86.18.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.