American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 28.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 56.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in American International Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,321,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $3,995,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in American International Group by 117,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 104,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 104,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $58.96 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

