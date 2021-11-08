AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) from a d rating to an a- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ABC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.67.

NYSE ABC opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,609 shares of company stock worth $13,288,419. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

