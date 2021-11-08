Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,500 shares of company stock worth $25,738,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $81.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $81.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

