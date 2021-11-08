Amplitude Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on November 8th (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude’s (NASDAQ:AMPL) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 8th. Amplitude had issued 35,398,389 shares in its initial public offering on September 28th. The total size of the offering was $1,238,943,615 based on an initial share price of $35.00. During Amplitude’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Shares of AMPL opened at $83.68 on Monday. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.