Amundi Buys New Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Amundi bought a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 67.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 319,119 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $7.25 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.3017 dividend. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASX shares. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.