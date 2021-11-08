Amundi Buys New Stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Amundi bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,433 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BOX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after acquiring an additional 703,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BOX by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,917 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 942,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in BOX by 1,360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,825,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,188 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.17 and a beta of 1.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

