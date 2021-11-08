Amundi Buys New Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Amundi bought a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGRE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Paramount Group by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

PGRE opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.