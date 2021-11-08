Amundi Buys Shares of 32,012 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Amundi owned about 0.13% of NexPoint Residential Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $74.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.12. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

