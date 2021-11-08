Amundi Invests $1.55 Million in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $194.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $201.55. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.72 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.13.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

