Amundi Invests $788,000 in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Getty Realty by 22.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 8.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after acquiring an additional 83,561 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $33.02 on Monday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.14%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

