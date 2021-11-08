Amundi Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Amundi bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SW Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,219,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,722,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total value of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UI opened at $308.86 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.06 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.12.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.59). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 491.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

