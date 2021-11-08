Amundi Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Amundi bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Amundi owned about 0.07% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 165,439 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,943,000 after buying an additional 151,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after buying an additional 143,083 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 96,263 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $26.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.59%.

ILPT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

