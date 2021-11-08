Analysts Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Post $3.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings of $3.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.59. AON posted earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

Shares of AON stock traded up $8.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.61. 1,124,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,861. AON has a 12 month low of $191.15 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.78%.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AON by 452.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 111,187 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in AON by 9.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,923,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of AON by 34.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.