Analysts Anticipate Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to post $3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.19. Discover Financial Services reported earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year earnings of $17.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.62 to $18.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.61 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.46. 21,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.95. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

