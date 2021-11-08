Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.80.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.45. 683,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,565. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $192.89 and a 52 week high of $242.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

