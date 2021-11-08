Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Interface reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 10,312.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TILE traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 456,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. Interface has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $18.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

