Analysts Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.69. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 297.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.17.

VAC opened at $170.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average of $159.68. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $111.47 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

