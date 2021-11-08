Analysts Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medicenna Therapeutics.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

Separately, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDNA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.91. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.